Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New $6.24 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,185,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Boeing by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $3,519,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.22. 6,507,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,126,596. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.15. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.