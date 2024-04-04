KRS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 97,516 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after buying an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,327 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,034,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

