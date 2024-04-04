KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 547 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $406.25. 1,693,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,909. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.41 and a 200 day moving average of $360.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.48.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

