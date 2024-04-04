Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 580,845 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.02. 1,452,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

