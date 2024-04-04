Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.11. 4,730,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,343. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.