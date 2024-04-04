Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $111,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $457.26. 2,190,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,311. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.23. The stock has a market cap of $220.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

