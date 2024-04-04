Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Tops $93.29 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $285.36 million and approximately $93.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00002950 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001852 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001353 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.