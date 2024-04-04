Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $28.90 million and approximately $374,531.57 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014257 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00021740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,346.88 or 1.00205829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011758 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00130539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000652 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $219,995.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

