Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $20.02. 17,583,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 81,043,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.