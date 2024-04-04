Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $9,054,790. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,346,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,492,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

