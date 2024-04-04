Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

ACWV stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.78. 118,432 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

