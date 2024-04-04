Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $23.40 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 7.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,610. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

