Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after buying an additional 182,370 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

