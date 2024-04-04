Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FREL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 144,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.