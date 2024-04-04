Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.99. 2,029,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

