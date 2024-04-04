Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $3,580,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.33. 92,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,790. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.47.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

