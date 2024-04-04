MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 263.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,385 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,087,000 after purchasing an additional 276,364 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.