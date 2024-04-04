Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.70

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 6055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Mitie Group Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

