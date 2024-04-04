Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.68

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 18691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Further Reading

