MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Trading Up 13%

Shares of MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) were up 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 108,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 128,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

MobilityOne Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.91 million, a P/E ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About MobilityOne

(Get Free Report)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MobilityOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobilityOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.