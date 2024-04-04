Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61.42 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $131.29 or 0.00193334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $61.42 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,907.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.52 or 0.01000658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00142952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00145117 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,419,397 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

