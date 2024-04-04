MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of MSCI worth $81,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after acquiring an additional 337,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $533.58. 464,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,486. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $565.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

