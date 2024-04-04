Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 226,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Muscle Maker Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 123,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 61.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

