NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 254,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 939,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
NextNav Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and have sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
