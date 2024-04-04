NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 254,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 939,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

NextNav Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and have sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

About NextNav

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the second quarter worth $119,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

