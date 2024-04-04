NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 2.6%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 57,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$115.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.16.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

