NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $106,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.07. 12,098,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,501,509. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

