Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21. 233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $336.29 million during the quarter.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

