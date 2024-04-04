Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 105,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 70,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,762,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,144,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 133,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,695.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

