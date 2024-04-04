O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,953,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

