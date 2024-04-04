O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 991 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 452,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

