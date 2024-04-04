O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 1.6% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $111.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,467. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $116.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

