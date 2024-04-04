O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,323. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

