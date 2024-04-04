O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 221 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

MC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.71. 578,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

