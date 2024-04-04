O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 443 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 0.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,865. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.13 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

