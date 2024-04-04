O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.4% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 4,271,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,378. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

