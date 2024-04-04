O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 1,325 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2,953.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $20.91. 88,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $21.32.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

