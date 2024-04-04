O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 276 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. 7,648,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,139,332. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

