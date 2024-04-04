O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.87. The company had a trading volume of 348,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,997. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

