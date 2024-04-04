O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 2.3%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 12,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

