O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 2.3%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 12,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
O3 Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.
O3 Mining Company Profile
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than O3 Mining
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.