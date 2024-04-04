OGE Energy Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.418 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

OGE stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

