Oxen Market Cap Tops $10.79 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $7,272.10 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,624.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $701.94 or 0.01037841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00146301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00048542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00189390 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00147790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,374,760 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

