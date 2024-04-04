Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 8th

Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, April 8th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 8th.

Palisade Bio Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PALI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 152,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,181. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

