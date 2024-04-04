Palisade Bio Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 8th (NASDAQ:PALI)

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 8th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 8th.

Palisade Bio Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 152,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,181. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.33. Palisade Bio has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

