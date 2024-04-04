Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Up 0.1%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.07. 13,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 25,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Pan Pacific International Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

