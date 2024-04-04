Paul L. Alpern Sells 3,292 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $23,636.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,881.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Stock Down 6.0 %

AIP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 124,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $267.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arteris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.8% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 335,794 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.