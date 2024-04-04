Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.92. The stock had a trading volume of 542,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,165. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.