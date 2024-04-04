PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises 1.4% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.47. 4,869,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $124.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

