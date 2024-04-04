Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 131 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,050. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

