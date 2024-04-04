Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.11. 828,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day moving average of $261.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

