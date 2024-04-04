Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 11.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

